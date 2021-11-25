“He’s really s***!” – Rafael van der Vaart doesn’t hold back with latest Harry Maguire criticism

Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has once again mocked Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The Dutchman notably reacted with surprise when the Red Devils paid £80million to sign Maguire from Leicester City in 2019, and he’s continued to criticise the England international since then.

See below for the latest from Van der Vaart, who doesn’t hold back here as he simply laughs and describes Maguire as “really s***”…

This video is also in reply to a tweet with other quotes from Van der Vaart, who still can’t believe Man Utd paid as much as they did for Maguire.

The former Leicester man has certainly been in poor form recently, but this seems uncalled for from a former professional.

