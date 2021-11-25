(Video) Andriy Yarmolenko nods West Ham into lead vs. Rapid Wien

As things currently stand, West Ham United are set to win their Europa League group.

Despite naming several changes, lone striker Andriy Yarmolenko, who is being deployed as a target man, has headed his side into the lead during the game’s first half.

David Moyes’ side is in cruise control and should Thursday’s game end this way, the Hammers will top their group by quite some distance with Dinamo Zagreb looking certain to go through in second place.

