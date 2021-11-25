Celtic have drawn level with Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a coolly taken penalty from Josip Juranovic.

The Celtic number 88 held his nerve against goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and chipped the ball in off the bar to equalise late in the first half after Robert Andrich put the Germans ahead.

Leverkusen are the group leaders of Group G in the Europa League, currently one point ahead of Real Betis due to the Spanish clubs one nil lead over Ferencvaros, who are yet to pick up a single point.

How's your nerve, Josip Juranovi??! ? The Croatian scores from the spot for Celtic with a panenka! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/sr6w1oCYdD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2021

With the Betis result going against Celtic as the teams are at half time, the Scottish giants need to pick up three points in order to give themselves the best opportunity of getting a place in the top two spots, with Betis being their final game that could see one or the other progress.

A Celtic win would blow the group wide open, with any of the top three able to progress in first or second or drop down to third, but that will be a big ask for them to pull off.