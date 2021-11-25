(Video) Celtic equalise via cheeky panenka penalty

Bayer Leverkusen
Posted by

Celtic have drawn level with Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a coolly taken penalty from Josip Juranovic.

The Celtic number 88 held his nerve against goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and chipped the ball in off the bar to equalise late in the first half after Robert Andrich put the Germans ahead.

Leverkusen are the group leaders of Group G in the Europa League, currently one point ahead of Real Betis due to the Spanish clubs one nil lead over Ferencvaros, who are yet to pick up a single point.

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Andriy Yarmolenko nods West Ham into lead vs. Rapid Wien
(Video) Tottenham concede early on as Mura put Spurs hopes of progression in jeopardy
(Video) Spurs down to 10 men vs. Mura as defender sees second yellow

With the Betis result going against Celtic as the teams are at half time, the Scottish giants need to pick up three points in order to give themselves the best opportunity of getting a place in the top two spots, with Betis being their final game that could see one or the other progress.

A Celtic win would blow the group wide open, with any of the top three able to progress in first or second or drop down to third, but that will be a big ask for them to pull off.

More Stories Josip Juranovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.