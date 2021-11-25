Former Chelsea player Tammy Abraham scored his second goal of the night with a stylish bicycle kick.

The Cobham academy graduate, who left the club this summer, was in hot form tonight, scoring twice for Jose Mourinho’s side as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Zorya.

A deflected shot was enough invitation for Abraham to produce an acrobatic bicycle kick which directed the ball past the goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner of the net.

It is a vital win for Roma in their bid for Europa Conference League glory, as this victory has now put them within one point of the team who lead the group; Bodoe/Glimt, who embarrassed the Italians when they visited by thrashing them 6-1.

You can see the full video below.

What a goal!? Tammy Abraham scores his second of the match with a brilliant overhead kick!! ??#UECL pic.twitter.com/qCucSgZkOT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport.

With the win, Roma have now confirmed their spot in the knockout rounds, but will want to finish on top of the group in order to avoid a trickier draw in the first knockout round.