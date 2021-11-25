(Video) Harry Kane dinks chip from near-impossible-angle to drag Spurs level vs. Mura

Despite going a goal and a man down in the first half of their Europa League group game against Slovakian side Mura, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur have managed to drag themselves level.

Defender Ryan Sessegnon was sent packing after 30-minutes after the young Englishman received a second yellow for a lunged tackle.

However, despite holding on valiantly, Mura has been forced to finally concede after star man Harry Kane dinked home a cheeky effort at a near-impossible-angle.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

