Video: “I’ll always cheer” – Man City ace shares who he’s rooting for in Copa Libertadores final

Manchester City is coming off a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain and will get into Premier League action Sunday.

However, in between these two matches, striker Gabriel Jesus will be a little occupied. On Saturday, the Copa Libertadores will be disputed between Flamengo and Palmeiras.

Jesus came to Manchester City from Palmeiras, and after scoring against PSG Wednesday night, TNT Sports Brazil asked the 24-year-old about the upcoming South American title matchup. The Manchester City man stated he would do the same ritual last year as Palmeiras won the Libertadores against Santos.

“I’m from Palmeira, I have a lot of affection for Palmeiras. I am very grateful for the club and for my trajectory until I became a professional, as well as for the period I spent two years as a professional,” Jesus said.

“For what they helped me and for what I helped the club, regardless of being a professional, I’ll always cheer, Saturday, I’ll wear the Palmeiras shirt, as I did against Santos, and cheer a lot.”