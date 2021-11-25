(Video) James Maddison executes Cruyff-turn before curling home close range effort

Leicester City FC
In desperate need of a win during Thursday night’s Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side has so far not disappointed.

Getting off to a flying start, the Foxes, with thanks to new striker and former RB Salzburg star Patson Daka, took the lead after just 11-minutes.

Now, just 10-minutes later, attacking midfielder James Maddison doubled his side lead after working his way into his opponent’s box and curling a close-range effort past goalkeeper Cezary Miszta.

Legia Warsaw has since pulled one back following a re-bounded spot kick.

