Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara has blasted the Spurs team who played in the clubs 2-1 defeat to Mura.

The North London outfit were condemned to defeat courtesy of goals from Tomi Horvat and Amadej Marosa, with the latter’s goal coming in the final minute of the game.

O’Hara blasted the players, going so far as to claim that a number of the players shouldn’t ever wear the club’s shirt again. He singled out Matt Doherty, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, and Davinson Sanchez for criticism among a wholeheartedly woeful display from Spurs.

You can watch the full video below.

? "I'd expect a National League team to give these a game, Doherty, Ndombele, Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez were shocking, they shouldn't wear a Spurs shirt again." ?@Mrjamieohara1 with a blockbuster assessment of Tottenham's loss to Mura ? pic.twitter.com/Eety5fBGMe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 25, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

Spurs will now be relying on Mura to hold Vitesse to at least a draw in order to progress through to the knockout stages, with the Dutch side having a better head-to-head record against Spurs giving them the advantage.

But Spurs will firstly need to pick up a victory against already crowned group winners Rennes on matchday six.