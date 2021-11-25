Tottenham Hotspur have fallen to defeat thanks to a last-minute goal against Europa Conference League minnows Mura.

The bottom-placed team in Group G earned their first win of their European campaign thanks to a 2-1 victory against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

An early goal from Tomi Horvat was answered by Harry Kane in the second half, but Amadej Marosa’s last-minute strike earned his side the victory with Davinson Sanchez being guilty on both goals of allowing the attacking player to cut inside and shoot.

You can watch the full video below.

"A magical Mura night!" Absolute scenes in Slovenia as the hosts win it with the last kick of the match!! ??#UECL pic.twitter.com/mCpZq0ZG4S — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Spurs now face a crunch tie with group leaders Rennes on matchday six, needing a win in order to stand any chance of progressing out of the group and into the knockout stages.