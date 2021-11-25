(Video) Patson Daka fires Leicester City into crucial lead vs. Legia Warsaw

Leicester City have got off to a flyer in their Europa League group game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, who are facing Poland’s most successful side, are in desperate need of a win if they’re to qualify out of their group and reach the competition’s knockout phase.

Around the game’s 10th-minute, former RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka latched onto a loose ball and reacted expertly to fire his side into an important lead.

As things currently stand, Daka’s goal has meant the Foxes have gone from the bottom of their group to the top.

Pictures courtesy of Tudn en Vivo