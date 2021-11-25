(Video) Ralf Rangnick discussed unique training method as Man United appointment nears

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In light of recent reports (The Athletic) that Ralf Rangnick is set to become Manchester United’s new interim manager, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent departure, fans will be hopeful the highly-rated tactician can finally get the Red Devils firing.

Rangnick is widely regarded as a tactical mastermind and the true founder of Jurgen Klopp’s infamous ‘Gengen press’ style of play.

MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea and other PL clubs could have edge over Juventus in major transfer battle

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Celtic equalise via cheeky panenka penalty
(Video) Andriy Yarmolenko nods West Ham into lead vs. Rapid Wien
(Video) Tottenham concede early on as Mura put Spurs hopes of progression in jeopardy

Although still with Lokomotiv Moscow, there is a growing expectation that Rangnick will take charge of the Red Devils sometime after their away game against Chelsea on Sunday.

However, while fans await the arrival of the German, archived footage has emerged from 2020 which shows the German talking to DW and discussing a unique training method, that he calls the ‘eight-second rule’.

More Stories Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.