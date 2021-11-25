(Video) Spurs down to 10 men vs. Mura as defender sees second yellow

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur are not having a good night in Slovakia. 

Despite being heavy favourites to beat Mura in Thursday’s Europa League tie, Spurs not only find themselves a goal down, but just 15-minutes shy of the halftime break, they’re now a man down, too.

MORE: Exclusive: Paulo Dybala signs new five-year contract with Juventus

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) What Ralf Rangnick said about Man United’s defence will raise concerns for one star
Brendan Rodgers aware of Man United interest
Potential problem could prevent Zinedine Zidane from managing PSG

Defender Ryan Sessegnon, who is making just his fourth appearance of the season, has been sent off following two yellow cards with the second one coming after a lunge on a Mura player.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Ryan Sessegnon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.