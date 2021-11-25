(Video) Spurs down to 10 men vs. Mura as defender sees second yellow

Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur are not having a good night in Slovakia.

Despite being heavy favourites to beat Mura in Thursday’s Europa League tie, Spurs not only find themselves a goal down, but just 15-minutes shy of the halftime break, they’re now a man down, too.

Defender Ryan Sessegnon, who is making just his fourth appearance of the season, has been sent off following two yellow cards with the second one coming after a lunge on a Mura player.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport