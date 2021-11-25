(Video) Tottenham concede early on as Mura put Spurs hopes of progression in jeopardy

Tottenham Hotspur have gone one nil down early on against Mura.

Mura are currently bottom of Group G in the Europa Conference League, but that has not stopped them from showing their teeth against Antonio Conte’s side.

The goal, scored by Tomi Horvat, saw the attacker cut inside from the right side and bend a beautiful shot into the top left corner, with Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez embarrassingly slipping in the process.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the North London outfit as Ryan Sessengon, singled out by Conte earlier this week, has been sent off for a second bookable offence.

It may mean defeat is in the cards for Conte’s side in a game they really must win if they want to progress out of their group and into the knockout rounds.

