(Video) Wilfried Ndidi rises for corner-kick to restore Foxes’ two goal lead vs. Legia Warsaw

There have been four goals in just 33-minutes during Leicester City’s midweek Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw.

The Foxes got off to a great start after striker Patson Daka fired his side into the lead after 11-minutes with attacking midfielder James Maddison doubling their lead just 10-minutes later.

However, despite the Polish side pulling one back following a re-bounded penalty kick, defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi has restored the Foxes’ two-goal lead after climbing highest from a corner to head home his side’s third.

Pictures courtesy of Tudn en Vivo