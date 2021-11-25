Manchester United have reportedly joined the running for the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is valued at around £70million and Man Utd would be competing with a long list of clubs for his signature, including Premier League rivals Tottenham and Newcastle, according to the Daily Mail.

This would be some investment for the Red Devils to make after they brought in elite goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but Vlahovic could be ideal as a long-term replacement to their veteran forward.

Ronaldo has made a fine start to his second spell with United, but there are legitimate questions to be asked about how much longer they’ll be able to rely on him as someone who can play 90 minutes week in, week out.

It could be wise to invest £70m in a young talent like Vlahovic now so that they have someone ready to step up, with the 21-year-old clearly looking set for a great career at the highest level.

Tottenham would also do well to land Vlahovic to give them more options up front after Harry Kane’s loss of form so far this season, but one imagines the player himself will surely feel he can aim higher than that and move to a club competing for major trophies and taking part in the Champions League.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are under new ownership and it would be some statement if they could attract a world class young talent like Vlahovic to St James’ Park.

If the Magpies could pull it off, as well as other major purchases, it might not be too long before they’re serious rivals to the likes of United and Spurs in the race for the top four.