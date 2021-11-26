There can be no doubt whatsoever now that Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, needs to get busy in January’s transfer window.

The north Londoners were humiliated by Slovenian minnows, Mura, in Thursday night’s Europa Conference League tie, and that has to be the point where the club say enough is enough.

Some Spurs players appear to be stealing a living at the moment, and if Conte wants to be able to turn the team around into genuine title contenders, then certain players need to be allowed to move on, or sold regardless of whether they want to go or not.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible UCL stat

The first player out of the White Hart Lane exit door should be Dele Alli. Woefully out of form and has been for some while, a change will be of benefit all round.

The issue for Conte is who would buy him for the price that Tottenham are going to want.

Harry Kane may still be the club’s talisman, but it’s blindingly obvious he wants to be playing in the Champions League and not the Europa Conference League.

If Man City are still interested, it’s time to bid him goodbye.

More Stories / Latest News Spanish media outlet suggests Barcelona should pursue River Plate starlet Photo: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona on the first anniversary of his death Report: Chelsea ace to extend contract and spurn a Brazilian club’s interest

Ryan Sessegnon is the third player that Conte could surely get reasonable money for, and whose sale isn’t likely to weaken Spurs’ left side.

The youngster is another who has flattered to deceive for far too long.