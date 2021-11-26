Arsenal defender looking to return to old club just 18-months after joining Gunners

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has fallen way down in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order and according to recent reports, he now wants to move back to his native Brazilian.

That’s according to a recent report from Mauro Sant Anna, who claims the South American centre-back is fed up with being left on the sidelines.

Although Mari joined the Gunners just 18-months ago, his lack of action is now understood to be edging him closer to the Emirates’ exit.

It is reported that the defender would prefer to leave the Premier League in favour of a move back to Flamengo – the club he left in January 2020.