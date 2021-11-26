It’s taken a while but Arsenal now seem to be getting things together under Mikel Arteta.

The result at Liverpool notwithstanding, the Gunners have been playing well of late, and results have propelled them up the table.

Clearly, the Spaniard has hit the sweet spot as far as his players are concerned, however, it’s possible a familiar face could soon be about the place to offer further help and guidance.

It’s believed that conversations have taken place with former boss, Arsene Wenger, with a view to the Frenchman undertaking a mentor type role at the club.

That’s something that former Gunner, and now talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, is fully behind.