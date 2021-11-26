After the poorest of starts to their 2021/22 Premier League season, Arsenal have really begun to get things together under Mikel Arteta.

Although they were well beaten in the end at Anfield, they were more than a match for Liverpool in the opening exchanges of that game.

Just three points off of the top four, the Gunners have winnable games against Newcastle, Everton and Southampton over the next fortnight.

Given the turmoil at Old Trafford, the north Londoners may even consider their visit to Manchester United as another potentially easy three points.

In any event, the Daily Mail report that Arteta is looking at a way to bring Arsene Wenger back to the club, in some form of ‘mentoring’ capacity.

Apparently, discussions have already taken place and though any decision from the Frenchman hasn’t yet been forthcoming, heading back to the Emirates will hold obvious appeal for him.

That said, it does indicate that the Spaniard is looking for a comfort blanket of sorts. A buffer to bounce ideas off of, and the person to turn to when advice is needed.

Given that the position being opened for Wenger would appear to stop short of being a director of football role, one has to question whether Arteta does actually have what it takes to get the Gunners over the line.

Or is the potential appointment an admission of his own shortcomings…