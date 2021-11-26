A few short years ago, Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder, Dele Alli, was a nailed on starter for both club and country.

Slowly but surely his form has got worse, and the performance that he put in during Thursday night’s Europa Conference League game against Mura, was amongst the worst of his entire career in north London.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible UCL stat

Another player that enjoyed a stellar career in the capital, albeit on the other side of the north London divide, is talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, and he can’t understand what’s wrong.