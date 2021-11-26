If Chelsea aren’t quite running away with the Premier League title, they are still the team to beat.

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues have been devastating in attack when needed and rock solid at the back, so news of a potential January deal for one of their centre-backs will come as welcome news indeed.

According to Football Insider, there has finally been a breakthrough in negotiations with Andreas Christensen, and there’s a strong likelihood that the Dane will put pen to paper either before the New Year or very early into 2022.

It isn’t clear at this point what roadblock needed to be removed to further negotiations, but Chelsea fans are unlikely to be too interested.

With Antonio Rudiger likely to move on unless there’s a similar breakthrough, and Thiago Silva out of contract next summer too, it was imperative for the west Londoners that they managed to secure Christensen.

From the player’s point of view, the new deal will give him peace of mind and the knowledge that he’s well thought of at the club.

That aspect of the job can’t be downplayed, because feeling important within the squad structure obviously breeds confidence which, in turn, should lead to a higher level of performance.