Juventus banking on Jurgen Klopp to make move for out-of-favour midfielder

Juventus will need to make some sales before they can delve into the upcoming transfer market and one player set to be heading for the exit is midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Since leaving Arsenal and joining Juventus on a free transfer back in 2019, Ramsey, 30, has struggled to recapture his best form.

Having started in just one Serie A match so far this season, there is no denying that the Wales international has fallen way down in manager Massimiliano Allegri’s pecking order.

Despite Ramsey’s contract not being set to expire until 2023, Juventus would welcome offers and although CaughtOffside understands that the Turin-based club is struggling to drum up interest, according to ESPN, they are hoping Liverpool will act on their long-standing admiration.

Although Ramsey has shown glimpses of his technical ability throughout his career, his spell in Italy has been hampered by injuries.

Having been sidelined for a total of 25 matches over the last two seasons, Ramsey’s time in Turin has gone a similar way to how his nine years at Arsenal went, where he missed a whopping 114 games through injury (Transfermarkt).

Speaking earlier this year about the 30-year-old’s dreadful run of bad luck when it comes to injuries, ex-Gunners boss Arsene Wenger appeared to blame himself and admitted he found the midfielder’s injuries difficult to manage.

“We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes,” Wenger told the Telegraph. “When I look back at players like [Jack] Wilshere, [Aaron] Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.”

Nevertheless though, despite the playmaker’s poor physical record, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a big fan, and given the fact the Reds recently bid farewell to Gini Wijnaldum, who joined PSG, Ramsey could prove to be a cost-effective replacement worth taking a punt on.