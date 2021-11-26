Major boost for Chelsea as Blues see breakthrough in defender’s contract talks

Chelsea has been handed some good news after recent reports suggested the club have made positive progress when it comes to negotiating the renewal of Andreas Christensen’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Blues are edging closer to seeing the centre-back extend his stay in London.

Christensen, 25, has been with Chelsea since he joined their under-18s in 2012 following a free transfer from Danish side Brondby’s youth academy.

Despite not always being a regular starter, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel has meant Christensen has enjoyed a major upturn of game time.

Having already featured in 13 matches, in all competitions, so far this season, the 25-year-old’s importance is clear for all to see.

Speaking earlier this year about the defender’s impact, Tuchel (as quoted by Evening Standard), said: “He’s a calm guy, very intelligent player, and sometimes you can get maybe a bit misled by judging him from his personality because he is a hard defender and he is a guy who is not shy to have hard tackles and win challenges and step up in games.

“He found his place. He is very strong, very reliable and he has not reached his limits because at his age there is still room to improve.

“He can be a top defender for us in the next years and hopefully he will be because he comes from the academy.

“He knows what it takes and he has improved massively so far but it is not done yet – you have to show it over and over. There are big examples in this club of what it takes to be a legend in defence and there is still a way to go but we are very happy so far.”

However, despite his senior presence and the fact he’s been with the club for nearly a decade, the Denmark international is one of four first-team defenders whose contracts are set to expire next summer.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all also out of contract next summer, however, Blues fans can take heart from the fact their club appears to be making moves before the January transfer window opens.

Failure to agree to a new deal would see any player whose contract expires at the end of season eligible to speak to foreign clubs as early as the New Year – and when it comes to Christensen, that is obviously a prospect the Blues’ hierarchy fear.