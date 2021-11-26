Man United reach agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow to sign Ralf Rangnick

Following recent reports that Manchester United are in advanced talks to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager, it now appears the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claims the German tactician is now on the verge of heading to Old Trafford on a six-month contract.

It is expected that contracts will be signed and finalised over the weekend with Rangnick set to take charge of the club’s first team in the coming days.

Following the recent departure of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rangnick is now set to act as interim before a permanent appointment can be made next summer (Man Utd).

MORE: Brendan Rodgers aware of Man United interest

Rangnick is a highly-rated manager, who is widely regarded as the true founder of contemporary tactic ‘gegenpress- a tactic often deployed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, which sees players look to win the ball back as quickly as possible before launching rapid counter-attacks.

United fans will be particularly pleased with the news as it has also emerged that once the German mastermind’s managerial role ends, he will then move into a more consultancy based role, believed to be for a further two years.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Manchester United’s hierarchy has often been criticised for their failure to make decisions based purely on footballing merit.

However, the impending appointment of Rangnick goes against those concerns and on the face of it, can be considered a genuinely sound piece of business.

Should Rangnick’s next role also includes overseeing the club’s transfer policy, fans will be handed an extra boost, especially when the German can claim credit for unearthing gems such as Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.