Man United turn attention to Real Madrid superstar in effort to appease sponsor

Despite their poor performances and silverware struggles since the days of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United remain a commercial juggernaut off the field of play.

Having secured a bumper new kit sponsorship deal earlier this year, United’s playing squad now wears the logo of German technology company ‘Teamviewer’.

It is understood that the sponsorship deal will mean the club, owned by the wealthy American Glazer family, will pocket around £230m over the next five years.

Not only are Teamviewer the proud sponsors of one of football’s biggest clubs, but they are also understood to be requesting that their company’s name be attached to a ‘winning project’ and that could spark some huge incomings.

Should the Red Devils decide to reinvest a portion of their sponsorship revenue into the playing squad, according to a recent report from El Nacional, the player the Premier League giants have identified as a primary attacking target is Real Madrid’s, Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior, 21, joined Los Blancos in 2018 following a £40.5m move from Brazilian side Flamengo.

Since the South American’s arrival in Madrid, he has gone on to feature in 136 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 54 goals, along the way.

MORE: Exclusive: Juventus keen to keep hold of Spurs linked midfielder

However, it has been the current season that has seen the 21-year-old produce some of his best form.

Having so far racked up 10 goals and seven assists in his first 18 appearances during the new 2021-22 season, Vinicius Junior is quickly emerging as one of Europe’s most effective wide-attackers.

Despite his importance to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and the fact he still has three years remaining on his contract, a potential bumper move to England’s top-flight has not been ruled out.

Even though it has been stated that the attacker is enjoying life at the Santiago Bernabeu, a proposed move to Manchester United would force both the club and the player to think seriously about the prospect of leaving La Liga.

Although Manchester United fans are likely to be unmoved by these recent links, especially considering their ongoing discontent when it comes to the way the club has been run in recent years, there is no denying that there is a real need for the side to get back to winning ways.

Discussing the club earlier this year following the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joel Glazer reassured fans that there is ongoing work being done in order to restore the club back to its former glory, as per the Mirror.

United fans – would you welcome Vinicious Junior at Old Trafford? – Let us know in the comments.