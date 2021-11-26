Although the depth of their wallets have yet to be revealed, once Newcastle United’s new owners finally start to put their hands in their pockets, other clubs in the big European leagues are likely to be genuinely fearful.

Particularly if star players across the continent are coming towards the end of their contracts.

The Magpies will almost certainly be able to blow other clubs out of the water with their financial offerings, and it appears Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembele, has already been tempted.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman, whose contract runs out next June, has been offered a £15m signing bonus to join Eddie Howe’s side.

Though Xavi is believed to value Dembele and would like to keep him, if he continues to refuse to sign a new deal, the club would be better off by cutting their losses sooner rather than later.

Dembele has only ever hit the heights sporadically for Barca in any event, because persistent injuries during his entire time at the club have restricted the amount of game time he’s had.

Although Xavi’s project would take a hit initially, given the wages that the club are likely to save, and with young players such as Ilias coming through, in the longer term moving Dembele on may not be the worst idea in the world for the Catalans.