Following what has been a hugely interesting week when it comes to possible manager moves, Paris-Saint Germain’s sporting director Leonardo has broken his silence on the recent speculation linking the French side with a move for Zinedine Zidane at the expense of Mauricio Pochettino, who is being tipped to join Manchester United.

The potential for a manager merry-go-round comes after the Red Devils opted to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following an abysmal 4-1 thumping against Watford.

By the Premier League giant’s own admission they will now pursue an interim manager before targeting a permanent successor at the end of the season (Man Utd).

Following several seasons worth of speculation, naturally, one of the names at the very top of the Red Devils’ managerial short-list is believed to Paris-Saint Germain’s Pochettino.

Should Pochettino opt to make a sensational return to the Premier League, that could open the door for former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

However, addressing these recent links, Paris-Saint Germain sporting director Leonardo has broken his silence, revealing that the European giants have not been contacted about the possibility of letting their current manager go.

Speaking recently to reporters, as quoted by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Leonardo, when quizzed, said: “Pochettino never asked to leave. No club contacted us. I can affirm very clearly there was no meeting with Zidane.”

Whether or not Leonardo is being totally truthful when it comes to speculation surrounding both Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester United remains to be seen.

However, one thing is for sure, despite the Red Devils looking set to appoint Ralf Rangnick on a six-month contract (Sky Sports News), the club will definitely be on the hunt for a permanent manager once this season comes to an end.

Should United finally look to land Pochettino, then their potential pursuit will undoubtedly have major consequences for the Ligue 1 side, who in turn, will look to replace the Argentine with a name of equal or greater standing within the sport and when it comes to Zidane, there are few that can compare.