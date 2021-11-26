News that the ‘Godfather of gegenpressing’ might be shortly acquired by Manchester United has seemingly got Red Devils fans excited.

As the person who both Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp would arguably credit with shaping their understanding of the game, Ralf Rangnick evidently comes very highly-rated indeed.

Time will tell if the potential appointment is the correct one, however, the fact he has been approached in any event indicates the serious lack of organisation going on behind the scenes in the United boardroom.

It seems fairly clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as a knee-jerk reaction to the result at Watford, with no one lined up in his place to take over.

For a club of the standing of United, that type of decision is amateurish at best, and the appointment of Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, followed by Rangnick should he come as interim manager and then a new full-time manager at the end of the season is just embarrassing.

Is it any wonder that the Red Devils are in the mess they are when those making the decisions in the corridors of power are consistently getting it so wrong?