Report: Chelsea ace to extend contract and spurn a Brazilian club’s interest

Chelsea FC defender Thiago Silva is at the end of his contract with The Blues. With the 37-year-old set to become a free agent, Brazilian side Fluminense had hopes that they could bring back their former player to wrap up his career; however, they might have to wait.

According to Foot Mercato, the Chelsea leaders have started discussions with his entourage for a one-year contract extension. The only sticking point will be finding common ground when it comes to the wages Silva will want.

Fluminense wanted the veteran defender to return to Rio de Janeiro. Nonetheless, with the FIFA World Cup beginning in November, it seems as though Silva plans to remain with Chelsea for another season to head into the tournament in top form.

The South American club might have to wait another year if they want Silva to wrap up his playing career with them as the defender’s sole focus is to help Brazil end their World Cup drought.