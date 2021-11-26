Video: ‘Ronaldo was a dangerous signing’ – Simon Jordan blames star for contributing to Solskjaer sacking

Manchester United FC
Posted by

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now having left Manchester United, the aftermath will likely involve questions as to how they the club reached the point it did so quickly.

When Cristiano Ronaldo became available late in the last transfer window, the Red Devils took the plunge to bring back one of their greatest-ever players.

His late goals in Europe have certainly been invaluable and have earned United a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible UCL stat

However, his starting berth has stunted the growth of others, and talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan believes that, in fact, signing the Portuguese was a dangerous move by the club.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ronaldo simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.