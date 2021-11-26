With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now having left Manchester United, the aftermath will likely involve questions as to how they the club reached the point it did so quickly.

When Cristiano Ronaldo became available late in the last transfer window, the Red Devils took the plunge to bring back one of their greatest-ever players.

His late goals in Europe have certainly been invaluable and have earned United a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

However, his starting berth has stunted the growth of others, and talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan believes that, in fact, signing the Portuguese was a dangerous move by the club.