Video: Simon Jordan doesn’t believe Premier League clubs pay any more than lip service to the idea of sustainability

Sustainability in all walks of life, not just football, has long been a talking point but perhaps only now has the reality started to hit home.

Brentford recently announced that they would be keeping the same kit they’re currently using for next season, breaking the tradition of the last few years.

Back in the 1990s, kits would only ever change after two seasons, but the trend has become to bring out a new version every season, along with third, sometimes fourth and even special one off shirts to maximise profits.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible UCL stat

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan doesn’t believe any of the bigger clubs in the Premier League will be following Brentford’s lead anytime soon.