Spanish media outlet suggests Barcelona should pursue River Plate starlet

FC Barcelona is undergoing a change with Xavi Hernandez now in charge as their manager. However, the Spanish club still has to deal with the financial matters that resulted in losing Lione Messi this summer.

The La Liga side needs to be wise with their spending after years of recklessness by the previous president.

For Barcelona, it will be helpful to acquire young talent that can outperform any transfer fees paid for them, which is why Fichaje’s Héctor Andreu explains that president Joan Laporta should pursue River Plate starlet Julián Álvarez.

Álvarez is the most talented player in Argentine football at the moment, and Andreu writes that “he’s a footballer who is already exploding and arriving at the Camp Nou could finish taking a step forward in his career and become a great striker since his scoring nose is devastating.

The Spanish media member adds that Barcelona needs to striker this January window considering the 21-year-old’s contract expires next December and if he puts together another like this one, scoring 17 goals in 18 games.

When it comes to a possible price a club might pay, Transfermarkt puts the forward’s value at €20-million.