Spurs considering January move for Roma midfielder as contract talks stall

Jose Mourinho must be sick of Tottenham Hotspur. Not only was the Portuguese manager sacked from the club earlier this year, according to recent reports, but Mourinho, who is now at Roma, could also see his old side attempt to poach one of his best players.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Roma are desperate for wide-attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, 22, to sign a new contract.

However, despite initial talks, the Serie A side, who are hopeful of renewing Zaniolo’s deal until at least 2025, are struggling to reach an agreement with the talented winger.

It has been claimed that the Italian is keen on the prospect of joining Juventus but a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur has not been ruled out either.

The Premier League side, who are now managed by former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, is credited with having an interest and speculation the Londoners could make a January approach is beginning to mount.

Both Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici are believed to be big fans of the 22-year-old but as interest in Zaniolo grows, so does the desire from Roma to reach an agreement to extend his stay in Rome.

Since joining the club in 2018, Zaniolo has directly contributed to 25 goals in 85 matches, in all competitions, and has three years left on his current deal.

It is no surprise to see Conte linked with signing one of Inter Milan’s former players, but given the club’s recent financial woes – Tottenham Hotspur fans should perhaps not get their hopes up too much.

As per a recent report from Sky Sports News, Tottenham Hotspur’s debt has increased following pre-tax losses of over £80m and although Daniel Levy is committed to his club remaining ambitious – given Zaniolo’s price-tag, a move mid-season certainly seems unlikely.