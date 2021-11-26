Spurs midfielder could leave in January as form hits all-time low

Despite being handed a lifeline by new manager Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele has failed to take his opportunity and now looks set to leave the club in the near future.

That’s according to a recent report from the Express, who speculate Dele could be one of the first major casualties under Conte.

The English playmaker was given a rare start during Tottenham Hotspur’s recent Europa League group stage match against Mura.

However, failure to have any significant impact on the match saw the midfielder hauled off just after the halftime break before his teammates went on to lose 2-1.

Although under contract until 2024, there is now mounting concerns that Dele may struggle to feature under Conte again anytime soon.

