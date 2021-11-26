Video: ‘A good coach is coming to England’ – Klopp sings Rangnick’s praises ahead of Liverpool’s game against Southampton

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
It’s not too often that anyone associated with Liverpool will praise Manchester United and vice versa, but then Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of breaking the mould.

Advised in his pre-match press conference of Ralf Rangnick’s impending hire by the Red Devils, the German let out a rueful sigh before singing the praises of the man who is largely seen as being responsible for the way Klopp’s teams play.

United may be moving on to bigger and better things, but it’s a fair bet that Klopp will only want to be concentrated on what his team are doing.

