It’s not too often that anyone associated with Liverpool will praise Manchester United and vice versa, but then Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of breaking the mould.

Advised in his pre-match press conference of Ralf Rangnick’s impending hire by the Red Devils, the German let out a rueful sigh before singing the praises of the man who is largely seen as being responsible for the way Klopp’s teams play.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible UCL stat

United may be moving on to bigger and better things, but it’s a fair bet that Klopp will only want to be concentrated on what his team are doing.