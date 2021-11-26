Ahead of Chelsea’s match against Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel faced the press and admitted that Ben Chilwell will be out for a minimum of six weeks.

The player has a partial tear of his ACL and, whilst it’s entirely possible he could be ruled out for the season, his manager remained upbeat.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible UCL stat

It was inevitable that Tuchel would be asked about Ralf Rangnick, expected to be announced shortly as Manchester United’s interim manager.

Though he admitted that it was Rangnick who gave him the belief to get into coaching, Tuchel stopped short of discussing the situation further out of respect for United and Rangnick, given that nothing was concluded at the time of the press conference.