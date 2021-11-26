(Video) Carrick remains focused on Chelsea trip despite impending Rangnick arrival

Manchester United are set to travel to London this weekend where they will face rivals and Premier League leaders Chelsea in a blockbuster domestic encounter.

The Red Devils’ trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday will be their first league match since former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his position at the club.

Having stepped in to take temporary charge of the side’s first team, stand-in manager Michael Carrick now looks set to make way for German manager Ralf Rangnick, who is understood to be close to becoming the club’s new interim manager until a permanent boss can be appointed next summer (Sky Sports).

However, in an attempt not to be drawn into speculation, Carrick, who spoke ahead of United’s away tie against Chelsea, said: “To be honest, from my point of view – not a lot really.

“Speculation and reports are speculation and reports so as I am sitting here now, I’m preparing the team for the game [against Chelsea].

“My head is on the game and I haven’t got any more news to share with you on that front.

“I’m just looking forward to getting down to London and playing against Chelsea.”