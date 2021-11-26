Ahead of Tottenham’s next match with Burnley, and in the aftermath of a shocking reverse in the Europa Conference League against Mura, Antonio Conte faced the press to give his take on the situation the club find themselves in.

Asked if he was surprised at the size of the gap between Spurs and the top teams in the Premier League, the Italian gave an honest assessment.

Conte went on to say that the situation before him is very clear and that it was obvious his players had to have the right mentality and quality to approach any upcoming challenges.