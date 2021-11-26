Despite being just 28 years of age and seemingly with no health worries, Wigan Athletic striker, Charlie Wyke was rushed to hospital earlier this week after collapsing during training.

The worrying scenario comes hot on the heels of two other recent collapses, this time during matches.

Sheffield United’s John Fleck fell ill during the match against Reading, and needed urgent medical attention before being taken to hospital, whilst Sheriff’s Adama Traore went down clutching his chest during their Champions League tie against La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

Not to mention Sergio Aguero’s heart problem which has ruled him out until the new year.

Any perceived links to, and theories surrounding the Covid vaccine have had cold water poured on them by leading scientists according to The Telegraph.

Furthermore, in a statement from Chief Executive, Mal Brannigan, released by Wigan on their official website, the club confirmed that the player had not received the vaccine.

“First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family,” Brannigan is quote as saying.

“As a Club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected. At the appropriate time, we will look to provide further updates to our supporters.”

With Charlie’s approval, we can confirm that Charlie has not received a COVID-19 vaccination and Charlie’s collapse was not related to any COVID-19 vaccination.

Wyke is at least stable at present, though clearly he won’t be available for selection for the foreseeable future.