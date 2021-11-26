The managerial merry-go-round still appears to be turning apace at Old Trafford, with the potential for Mauricio Pochettino to join Manchester United still very much alive.

PSG were outclassed by Manchester City in this week’s Champions League group stage tie, guaranteeing Pep Guardiola’s side top spot, and that could be just the leverage the French giants needed to move the Argentinian on in the summer.

According to Le Parisien, further talks have taken place between Zinedine Zidane and the Ligue Un outfit, suggesting that PSG have already lined up Pochettino’s replacement.

It’s believed that the PSG job would appeal to Zidane, though it could just be a stepping stone for him as he seeks the French national team position.

With Pochettino’s family still in England, a move back to the Premier League makes sense.

In the meantime, it appears that Ralf Rangnick will take temporary charge at Old Trafford, moving upstairs should Pochettino arrive in the summer.