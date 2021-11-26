The plot thickens in the European managerial merry-go-round involving Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
It’s believed that Mauricio Pochettino would jump at the chance to replace Ole Gunnar Solskajer in the longer-term at Old Trafford, but in order to do that, PSG need to have line up a replacement.
Talks between the Ligue Un giants and Zinedine Zidane were reported by multiple outlets, including MARCA, and it would appear that those have reach a successful conclusion.
MORE: Liverpool’s incredible UCL stat
Tweets from Khalifah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who alleges to be the cousin of PSG’s owner, suggest that the deal is done.
?? ?
Les choses sont réglées.
Bientôt annoncé..
Bienvenue Zezo
— ???????? ????? ?????? ???? ?????????? (@khm_althani) November 26, 2021
good night pic.twitter.com/VCBRohw671
— ???????? ????? ?????? ???? ?????????? (@khm_althani) November 26, 2021
The issue is that Al-Thani’s identity has never been properly verified, leading many to believe that he’s nothing but an imposter.
However, on previous occasions he has been spot on with news on Lionel Messi joining the club, and regarding the negotiations between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid.
Could he be about to make it a hat-trick of scoops?