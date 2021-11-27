The funk at the Emirates Stadium is well and truly over after Mikel Arteta masterminded another brilliant Arsenal win on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle are slowly but surely disappearing down the abyss, and despite Eddie Howe’s best efforts, the Magpies are still woefully short of what’s required to stay in the division.

To their credit, they made a game of it for almost an hour, but once the Gunners had made the breakthrough thanks to Bukayo Saka, there was only ever going to be one winner in this one.

Gabriel Martinelli’s sumptuous finish added the gloss to a fine all-round performance.



The three points takes Arsenal to joint fourth in the Premier League, ahead of West Ham’s tough encounter against Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

With his young stars finally starting to gel, Arteta is beginning to see the performance levels that all of his hard work promised.

The buy-in from his charges is clear with the team are enjoying their football again, and that’s extended to the Arsenal faithful who were in full voice at the stadium and singing the team’s praises on social media.

Bring on Manchester united — ??? ????? ?? ????????? (@BerryMalone_) November 27, 2021

Controlled the entire game, just need to keep that higher intensity in the first-half! COYG! — JS (@JackSimmons101) November 27, 2021

A very good reaction coming from last week loss. Good one lads, let’s keep going #COYG — G £ N £? ????????? ????????????????? (@HamzatOla1) November 27, 2021