What was a great day for Arsenal after a comprehensive 2-0 win over Newcastle, ended on a sour note with news of Bukayo Saka’s injury.

Saka had opened the scoring with a great finish, allowing the Gunners to build a platform for the win.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press afterwards and noted that the player had felt something and requested the change.

He’ll now have to be assessed on Sunday to see the extent of the injury.