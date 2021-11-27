BBC to broadcast Copa Libertadores final which features two Premier League loanees

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores occurs Saturday, and it’s a matchup that features two of the biggest clubs in Brazil, Palmeiras and Flamengo, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

South American football fans in the UK won’t be missing a second of the matchup between the two Brazilian heavyweights as the BBC announced that they plan to broadcast the match.

Flamengo will have three names familiar to Premier League football fans. The Rio de Janeiro-based club has Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira and Chelsea FC loanee Kenedy.

These are two players looking to either prove they’re worth the Brazilian club spending a significant fee to keep them or perhaps show any interested side their form hasn’t dropped despite departing Europe.

Another name that will ring a bell is David Luiz. The former Chelsea FC and Arsenal defender was a significant pickup this summer after his contract with The Gunners expired this past summer.

Palmeiras doesn’t have these types of players on their squad, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want them as they’re reportedly interested in Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani.

Nonetheless, it should make for a good Libertadores final as it will see two evenly-match clubs go head-to-head.