Chelsea in no rush to open contract talks with fan-favourite

Not only is he a boyhood fan but midfielder Mason Mount has been a standout performer for his beloved Chelsea.

Having joined up their youth academy all the way back in 2005, Mount, 22, has been with the Blues his entire professional career.

Despite enjoying previous loan spells with Vitesse and Derby County, the attacking midfielder, who has now been promoted to the Blues’ senior first team, has become one of Thomas Tuchel’s most important players.

Having featured in 122 matches, in all competitions, the 22-year-old’s contributions have included impressive performances, most notably during last season’s Champions League campaign which saw the Londoners lift the prestigious trophy after beating Manchester City in the final.

Despite being such a vital piece in Tuchel’s puzzle, previous reports have linked Mount with a surprise move to Real Madrid, who are understood to be big admirers of the England international.

However, according to a more recent report from ESPN, although Chelsea’s hierarchy has yet to open contract talks with the midfielder, they’re relaxed about his situation and will address the prospect of extending his stay later on in the season.

With four senior defenders (Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen) all out of contract at the end of the season, director and transfer expert Marina Granovskaia has her hands full when it comes to prioritising contract talks.

Nevertheless though, despite the links to La Liga, Chelsea remain ‘relaxed’ and are not expecting their talented academy product to move on anytime soon.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

It was only a matter of time until Mount and those closest to him pursued a new contract.

We exclusively revealed earlier this year that the midfielder had decided to ditch leading agency Stellar ICM in favour of being represented by his father – we were told at the time to expect the player to push for a new deal sometime soon after previously being advised to sit tight.

However, it is undeniable that Mount is one of the club’s most valuable assets, therefore, tying one of their biggest prospects down on an improved deal may not be such a bad move for Roman Abramovich’s club.

Although a new deal would likely see the player earn more money, improved terms would also see his market value rocket and that is something that would certainly appeal to the Blues’ commercially savvy hierarchy.