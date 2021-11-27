Portuguese league farce as Belenenses SAD forced to play with nine men against Benfica because of Covid outbreak

Benfica
Posted by

Though both Porto and Benfica can genuinely consider themselves as two of Europe’s more storied clubs, the latter, and the league that they play in, should be ashamed of themselves after a farcical issue on Saturday night.

After a Covid outbreak at Belenenses SAD, the club only had nine players available for the fixture against Benfica.

The starting XI also, apparently, included two goalkeepers.

Incredibly, despite that ridiculous situation, the Portuguese league sanctioned the game going ahead rather than it being postponed to be played at a later date.

MORE: Liverpool’s injury boost

It’s no wonder Belenenses went behind inside a minute, and decided to play with every man behind the ball thereafter.

Whomever makes the decisions at the very top of the game in the country needs to take a long, hard look at themselves.

More Stories / Latest News
Two glaring misses against Villarreal shows that Memphis Depay isn’t the striker Barcelona need
‘A fundamental choice’ – Young Barcelona star has to be tied down for the long-term says Fabrizio Romano
‘Still makes the difference’ – Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea star deserves a new contract

What possible excuse is there to insist that the game goes ahead when the odds are so heavily stacked in favour of one team over the other?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.