Things are certainly looking different around the Camp Nou these days, and not just because Xavi Hernandez has returned as coach after the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Without Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, goals have been difficult to come by, and a number of young players making their first-team bows in 2021/22 has led to a handful of results that perhaps the Catalan club weren’t expecting.

President, Joan Laporta, has recently tied down both Ansu Fati and Pedri, two of European football’s top young talents.

It hands the club a certain amount of stability in key areas, and offering other long-term contracts to certain players are key to Barca’s aspirations.

One youngster who has really seized his opportunity to impress is Gavi.

The midfielder, despite his tender years, has already cemented a regular starting spot for himself, and it appears he could be next in line to see his contractual terms enhanced.

“The Spanish talent wants to stay, the club will offer a new five-year contract with salary increasing from season to season,” transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, wrote for Benchwarmers.

“The agreement is considered not yet completed, but close. Another big move by Barca on contracts, in my opinion: retaining Gavi for the long-term after Pedri and Ansu Fati was necessary, this move will remove the €50m release clause.

“A fundamental choice for the future of the club.”