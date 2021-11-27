Finally back from injury, it was no surprise that Borussia Dortmund hit-man, Erling Haaland was back in the goals.

Leading 2-1 away at Wolfsburg, the young goalscoring sensation was introduced with 17 minutes left to play.

Just seven minutes after replacing Donyell Malen, he found the back of the net, ensuring that all three points would be heading Dortmund’s way and propelling them to the top of the Bundesliga table before Bayern Munich’s fixture on Saturday evening.

As he celebrated in front of the Wolfsburg fans, one female supporter hilariously took umbrage.