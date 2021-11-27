Video: Superb John McGinn finish seals Aston Villa win at Palace

The Steven Gerrard effect is clear for all to see at Aston Villa.
After five defeats in a row before his arrival, Villa have now won two in a row to propel them up the table.
Against a sprightly Crystal Palace side, the visitors produced a superb away performance, underscored by a wonderful team goal finished with aplomb by John McGinn.
Matt Targett had scored his first goal in 74 games to open the scoring before McGinn made things safe late on.
#AVFC | McGinn goal for 2-0 ? pic.twitter.com/0ATVOAtrs6
— Villa Watch (@VillaWatch1) November 27, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sports