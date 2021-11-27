Video: Superb John McGinn finish seals Aston Villa win at Palace

The Steven Gerrard effect is clear for all to see at Aston Villa.

After five defeats in a row before his arrival, Villa have now won two in a row to propel them up the table.

Against a sprightly Crystal Palace side, the visitors produced a superb away performance, underscored by a wonderful team goal finished with aplomb by John McGinn.

Matt Targett had scored his first goal in 74 games to open the scoring before McGinn made things safe late on.

Pictures from beIN Sports