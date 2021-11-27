It really was far too easy for Liverpool to penetrate the Southampton defence at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Wave after wave of attacks rained down on the visitors goal, with the only surprise that it took until just after the half hour for Diogo Jota to grab his and Liverpool’s second goal.

Mo Salah’s perfect assist gave Jota the simplest of finishes with the Saints already looking a well-beaten side long before the half-time whistle sounded.

SALAH ASSISTS JOTA TO DOUBLE THE LEAD ? pic.twitter.com/k0NCxc2P7d — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 27, 2021

Twice as nice for Diogo Jota! His second of the match doubles Liverpool’s lead. #MyPLMorning #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/IE4BXEeax9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 27, 2021

Pictures from Canal+ Sport, DAZN and NBC Sports Soccer