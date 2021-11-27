Video: Jota doubles up with Liverpool in cruise control against Southampton

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It really was far too easy for Liverpool to penetrate the Southampton defence at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Wave after wave of attacks rained down on the visitors goal, with the only surprise that it took until just after the half hour for Diogo Jota to grab his and Liverpool’s second goal.

MORE: Liverpool’s injury boost

Mo Salah’s perfect assist gave Jota the simplest of finishes with the Saints already looking a well-beaten side long before the half-time whistle sounded.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport, DAZN and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.